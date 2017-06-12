Four Dead In Three Separate Shooting ...

Four Dead In Three Separate Shooting Incidents In Southern Thailand

Malaysian National News Agency

Four people were killed in three separate shooting incidents in the restive provinces of Pattani and Narathiwat in southern Thailand this evening. According to Pattani police chief Maj Gen Piyawat Chalermsi, the first incident occurred at 5pm local time in the district of Thung Yang Daeng in Pattani when a local volunteer was shot dead while returning from buying food for breaking of fast.

Chicago, IL

