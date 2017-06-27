Former Leader Of Pulo Still Being Detained By M'sia -- Thailand Defence Minister
By Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa BANGKOK, June 28 -- Ismail Thanam or better known as "Ismail Ternang", the former leader of Pattani United Liberation Organisation is still being detained by the Malaysian authorities said Thailand's Deputy Defence Minister Gen Udomdej Sitabutr. Udomdej said Ismail, who is in his 60s, was detained on charges related to possession of weapons.
