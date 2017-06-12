Focus on Internet of Things and Thailand 4.0 at two-day Bangkok event

Senior IT stakeholders of local Thai enterprises, government organisations, telecommunications companies, and Internet of Things solution providers will gather in Bangkok this July for the Asia IoT Business Platform . Endorsed by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the event will focus on the Thailand 4.0 initiative and shed light on the challenges that Thai enterprises and public service organisations face in adopting and deploying IoT projects, as well as the latest developments in Thailand's IoT and ICT industry.

