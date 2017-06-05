Floods ease in 25 provinces

Floods ease in 25 provinces

According to the Ministry of the Interior, between May 16 and June 3, seventy communities in twenty-five provinces were hit by rain-triggered floods. Although all flood-hit areas have returned to normal, many people are still in need of assistance.

Chicago, IL

