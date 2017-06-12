Fatal shooting accused seeks legal ai...

Fatal shooting accused seeks legal aid from Justice Ministry

1 hr ago Read more: The Nation

A 50-year-old engineer who has admitted shooting a teenager to death in a car-parking dispute, has asked for legal aid from the Justice Ministry, deputy permanent secretary Dusadee Arayawuth said on Monday. Public prosecutors are expected to announce on June 29 whether to indict Suthep Poshsomboon over the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chon Buri on February 4. The engineer has admitted shooting the teenager to death but claimed it was an act of self-defence because he and his family were surrounded by a group of hostile teenagers.

Chicago, IL

