Fatal collision strews bodies, bags, fish over road

Two men were killed and 11 other people hurt when a pickup truck carrying migrant workers collided with another pickup loaded with fish in Muang district before dawn on Thursday. The fatal crash occurred around 4.30am at Nong Khayang intersection on Yingpao Road in tambon Sanam Chan, said Pol Capt Yutthaphum Porsawat, a deputy chief investigator for Muang district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.