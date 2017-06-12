Duo arrested for cutting open ATM, st...

Duo arrested for cutting open ATM, stealing B2m

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A 30-year-old man and his teenage nephew have been arrested at a house in Udon Thani and charged with using a steel-cutting torch to open a bank ATM and steal about 2 million baht. Ponthawat Khomthong, of Bung Kan's Seka district, and the 16-year-old, whose name was withheld, were apprehended at their house in Udon Thani's Muang district, Pol Lt Gen Jatuphon Panraksa, chief of Provincial Police Region 4 told a media briefing in Khon Kaen on Thursday.

