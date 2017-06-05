Destination: Historical park city of ...

Destination: Historical park city of Ayutthaya in Thailand

20 hrs ago

For tourists and visitors, the historic city of Ayutthaya in Thailand, is being managed as a historical park and heritage site with guided tours and explorations being organised. The city, as a historical park, is protected by Thai law under the Act on Ancient Monuments, Antiques, Objects of Art and National Museums.

Chicago, IL

