Dangerous Thailand: Authorities' denial a 'smoke and mirrors' exercise

The report highlighted Thailand's high rates of crime, violence and the low reliability of the country's police services as reasons for the country's poor ranking, which placed it in 118th place among 136 countries. After the WEF report made headlines in Thailand's national media, the country's Foreign Ministry moved quickly to criticise the report.

Chicago, IL

