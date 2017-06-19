CPF plant closed after deaths

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The deaths of five people who fell into a wastewater treatment pond at a CPF factory on Friday has led authorities to temporarily shut down the Bang Na-Trat Road facility. The closure comes as a team of Industry Ministry investigators, engineers and a fact-finding unit assembled by Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc seek to identify the cause of the deaths.

