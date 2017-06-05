CP seeks more markets

Charoen Pokphand founder and chairman Dhanin Chearavanont kneels Sunday beside old friend and deposed dictator Gen Suchinda Krapayoon. Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc , the SET-listed subsidiary of agribusiness giant Charoen Pokphand Group, remains active in scouting for more merger and acquisition opportunities this year, focusing notably on markets with relatively large populations and hefty barriers, in order to stimulate its business growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.