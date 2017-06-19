Court upholds prison terms for Dutchm...

Court upholds prison terms for Dutchman, Thai wife

9 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Justice officials search the house of Johannes Petrus Maria van Laarhoven in Chon Buri province on July 23, 2014. The Appeal Court on Tuesday upheld a Dutchman's 20-year jail term and his Thai wife's 7-year sentence for laundering money earned supplying marijuana to customers in the Netherlands for years.

