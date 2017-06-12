Couple with 'missing daughter' quizzed over Samut Prakan murder
A couple who abruptly moved from their Samut Prakan home near where an adolescent girl was found murdered have been picked up for questioning in Saraburi. Their former neighbours in Samut Prakan's Bang Saothong district told police they moved from their rented home soon after news broke on Sunday about a young girl's body being found in Samrong Canal.
