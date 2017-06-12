Couple with 'missing daughter' quizze...

Couple with 'missing daughter' quizzed over Samut Prakan murder

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

A couple who abruptly moved from their Samut Prakan home near where an adolescent girl was found murdered have been picked up for questioning in Saraburi. Their former neighbours in Samut Prakan's Bang Saothong district told police they moved from their rented home soon after news broke on Sunday about a young girl's body being found in Samrong Canal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,753 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC