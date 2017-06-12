Couple accused of killing 10-year-old girl
The mother and stepfather of a 10-year-old girl have admitted to beating the child to death before dumping her body in a canal in Samut Prakan on June 10, police say. Supaporn Montra, 31, and Wajaran Thadsawan, 35, have been charged with conspiring to kill the girl, Pornthip "Nong Rung" Kulanant, 10, and with concealing her body, said Charnthep Sesawech, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1. Pol Lt Gen Charnthep said Ms Supaporn, a maid, and Mr Wajaran, a public vehicle driver, admitted they often assaulted the girl after she came from Roi Et to stay with them at their home in Bang Sao Thong district of Samut Prakan during school breaks.
