Construction firm giant loses legal battle

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the Expressway Authority of Thailand , which will not have to pay 9 billion baht in compensation to giant construction firm CH Karnchang Plc in a dispute over the construction of the 55-kilometre Bang Na-Chon Buri expressway. The Expressway and Rapid Transit Authority , the original name of Exat, contracted Joint Venture BBCD Co, held 35% by CH Karnchang, to build the expressway above the Bang Na-Trat highway in 1995.

