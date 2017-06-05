Congestion suffocating AoT airports

Monday

Travellers pack into Don Mueang airport, the region's largest low-cost carrier hub which is operating beyond its designed capacity.a The combined capacity of airports under Airports of Thailand Plc's supervision has fallen well short of actual utilisation, resulting in congestion, according to AoT data. The data showed that while the six AoT-operated airports have a combined capacity to handle 96.6 million passengers a year, a total of 120 million passengers were processed in the fiscal year to Sept 30, 2016, 24.3% over.

