Chon Buri police detain 37 teen road racers, impound 21 bikes

13 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Acting on complaints of local residents that some youths were racing on roads, police set up checkpoints on Sukhumvit Road and Khao Larm Road in Tambon Huay Kapi of the province's Mueang district on Friday night. They spotted 20 motorcycles, a big bike and a car that was apparently modified for racing.

Chicago, IL

