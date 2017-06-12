Chon Buri police detain 37 teen road racers, impound 21 bikes
Acting on complaints of local residents that some youths were racing on roads, police set up checkpoints on Sukhumvit Road and Khao Larm Road in Tambon Huay Kapi of the province's Mueang district on Friday night. They spotted 20 motorcycles, a big bike and a car that was apparently modified for racing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC