Buddhist miscreants

Greater transparency of monastic financial affairs and meting out strict punishment are essential if we are to root out embezzlement of temple funds The government's latest bid to probe alleged corruption conspiracy of state assistance funds by former and current officials of the National Office of Buddhism and 12 temples across the country has received great applause from the public, and this will be a big success for the government if the alleged suspects are convicted and serve jail terms for their unscrupulous actions. All forms of bribery and corruption are wholly unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

