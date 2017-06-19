Britney Spears' Sons Feed Elephants i...

Britney Spears' Sons Feed Elephants in Bangkok, Thailand -- Watch

Britney Spears took her two sons, 11-year-old Sean and 10-year-old Jayden, along for her trip to Bangkok, Thailand, where she has a show this week, and she's been sightseeing in the southeast Asian country, giving her boys an experience that they -- like elephants -- will never forget! "So many adventures!! Had a great time feeding the elephants at the @phuketelephantsanctuary this week!" Spears wrote, sharing an Instagram video of her kids feeding the massive mammals.

