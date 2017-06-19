Bride sues runaway groom after dowry dispute

A house in Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima is decorated for a wedding that never took place after a dispute over the dowry led the groom to flee. NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A wedding in Phimai district was abruptly cancelled after a groom and his relatives walked away with the dowry following a quarrel with the bride's family over the amount.

