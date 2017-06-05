Body of man, dead for over a month, f...

Body of man, dead for over a month, found in Samut Prakan

A man who lived alone in his flat in Samut Prakan province was found dead late Thursday night and authorities believe he had likely been dead for over a month. The body of Kosol Khemcharoen, 58, was found at 11pm in his room in the 15th building of the Ban Ua-Arthorn Bang Plee project in Samut Prakan's Bang Plee district.

