Body of drowned schoolboy retrieved from Pattani River
The body of one of two schoolboys who drowned in the Pattani River in Yala's Muang district was found late Sunday night, police said. Police said the body of Ratchanon Kongthon, 14, was found just before midnight about 30 metres from the river bank, near the Thasap Bridge in tambon Thasap in Muang district.
