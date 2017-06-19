Blaze at cotton thread factory in Samut Prakan
A fire broke out at a cotton thread factory in Samut Prakan's Phra Samut Chedi district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Pol Captain Issara Saengsawang, deputy inspector of Phra Samut Chedi Police Station, said the fire broke out at the U-sup Cotton Co Ltd in Tambon Klong Bang Plakod at 1.30am.
