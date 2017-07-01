'Beautiful face, but cruel mind': The baffling murder that captivated Thailand
They became known as the "murder babes" - three Thai women in their 20s who went on the run after killing and dismembering a young bar worker. Local media became obsessed with the case, elevating the suspects to celebrities until they turned themselves in and confessed to the murder.
