Until today, BuckeyeBattle.org, a website for a Super PAC supporting Cleveland Banker Mike Gibbons' U.S. Senate candidacy, had prominently displayed this construction site in Bangkok, Thailand. Until today, BuckeyeBattle.org, a website for a Super PAC supporting Cleveland Banker Mike Gibbons' U.S. Senate candidacy, had prominently displayed this construction site in Bangkok, Thailand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.