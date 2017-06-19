Australian man arrested after two die...

Australian man arrested after two die in Thailand crash

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Australian man faces charges after woman, 50, and her nephew, 15, are killed when his pick-up crashed into their motorbike in Thailand as he 'tried to flee the scene of another accident' An Australian man is facing criminal charges after a car crash in central Thailand that left two people dead and a third in a critical condition in hospital. The 55-year-old expat is being held in police custody following the accident in Udon Thani, 560 kilometres north of Bangkok, on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC