Australian man arrested after two die in Thailand crash
Australian man faces charges after woman, 50, and her nephew, 15, are killed when his pick-up crashed into their motorbike in Thailand as he 'tried to flee the scene of another accident' An Australian man is facing criminal charges after a car crash in central Thailand that left two people dead and a third in a critical condition in hospital. The 55-year-old expat is being held in police custody following the accident in Udon Thani, 560 kilometres north of Bangkok, on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC