Australian cyclist killed when hit by motorcycle

An Australian cyclist was killed when hit by a motorcycle near the exit to a ring road in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district on Thursday morning. The accident occurred around 7.30am at the foot of Ayutthaya Ring Road leading to Rojana Industrial Park in tambon Khlong Suan Plu, said Pol Capt Pitthaya Sriruang, a deputy chief investigator at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya police station.

