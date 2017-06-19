At A Glance

Pfizer is moving forward in preparations for the company's 60th anniversary by furthering its commitment to support healthy lifestyles and Thais' quality of life. Underlining the importance of healthy living, the company is launching the "Fit in 60 Days by Pfizer" campaign, which aims to help boost the well-being of Thais by imparting knowledge on with exercise and better diet to prevent non-communicable diseases .

