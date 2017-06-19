Arrested for rape, murder of friend's daughter

A 58-year-old man has confessed to indecently abusing and strangling to death a friend's 11-year-old daughter, whose naked body was found dumped in a forested area in Chon Buri province, according to police. Wichai Chotsena, a construction worker, admitted to the crime following intense police questioning on Thursday, Pol Maj Gen Traisoon Niamsap, chief of Rayong police, later told a news briefing.

