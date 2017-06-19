Arrested for rape, murder of friend's...

Arrested for rape, murder of friend's daughter

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A 58-year-old man has confessed to indecently abusing and strangling to death a friend's 11-year-old daughter, whose naked body was found dumped in a forested area in Chon Buri province, according to police. Wichai Chotsena, a construction worker, admitted to the crime following intense police questioning on Thursday, Pol Maj Gen Traisoon Niamsap, chief of Rayong police, later told a news briefing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC