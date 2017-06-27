Amway opens Bt40m distribution centre...

Amway opens Bt40m distribution centre at TPARK Bangplee 1

7 hrs ago

Amway , local subsidiary of the US-based direct-selling giant, has invested Bt40 million to open a new distribution centre at TPARK Bangplee 1 in Samut Prakan. Developed by TICON Logistics Park , the facility covers more than 10,000 square metres and is fully equipped with digital technology that is believed to take Amway's business capabilities and operations here to the global level.

