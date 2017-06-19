Alleged Thai bomber says he did it to defy army government

Wattana Pumret, 61, is escorted by officials as he arrives at police headquarters for a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Wattana, who was arrested for the bombing of an army hospital in Bangkok, says he carried out the attack that wounded 21 people to symbolize defiance against Thailand's ruling military junta.

