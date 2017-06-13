68 Years of Fil-Thai diplomatic relat...

68 Years of Fil-Thai diplomatic relations

1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The Philippines and Thailand began formal relations on June 14, 1949, when the two countries signed a Treaty of Friendship, but their bilateral relationship can be traced to the 13th century in the context of maritime trade. Ceramic wares found in Luzon and Visayas emanated from Sukhothai and Sawankhalok and Southeast Asian wares found in the Philippines from the 13th century to the 16th century period were mostly from Siam.

