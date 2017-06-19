5 soldiers killed, 4 injured in blast...

5 soldiers killed, 4 injured in blast in Southern Thailand

Five Thai soldiers were killed and four others injured in a blast at about 11:45 a.m. local time Monday in Thailand's southern Pattani Province.

