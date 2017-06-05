3 suspects arrested with almost a mil...

3 suspects arrested with almost a million speed pills

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Three men were arrested with more than 900,000 methamphetamine pills - valued at about 280 million baht - in Sam Roi Yot district on Thursday. The three suspects were identified as Suthat Krajaisri, 45, of Surin; Khamron Chan-on, 31, of Phetchabun; and Pathomporn Pornsangiemnukul, 27, of Rayong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC