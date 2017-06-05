3 suspects arrested with almost a million speed pills

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Three men were arrested with more than 900,000 methamphetamine pills - valued at about 280 million baht - in Sam Roi Yot district on Thursday. The three suspects were identified as Suthat Krajaisri, 45, of Surin; Khamron Chan-on, 31, of Phetchabun; and Pathomporn Pornsangiemnukul, 27, of Rayong.

