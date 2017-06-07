2018 MotoGP round to be hosted in Buriram, Thailand?

A somewhat premature announcement has emerged on crash.net , saying a round of the 2018 MotoGP calendar would be hosted at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand. However, a later update quoted a spokeperson from Dorna, organisers of the MotoGP, as saying "everything is still under negotiation, as far as the 2018 MotoGP calendar."

