2018 MotoGP round to be hosted in Buriram, Thailand?

A somewhat premature announcement has emerged on crash.net , saying a round of the 2018 MotoGP calendar would be hosted at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand. However, a later update quoted a spokeperson from Dorna, organisers of the MotoGP, as saying "everything is still under negotiation, as far as the 2018 MotoGP calendar."

Chicago, IL

