20 years on, scars from Asian financi...

20 years on, scars from Asian financial meltdown linger

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Oct. 23, 1997, file photo, a boy calls for the resignation of Prime Minster Chavalit Youngchaiyudh for the poor handling of the Asian financial crisis outside the Government House in Bangkok. Asian governments and economies have recovered from the financial meltdown that spread through much of Asia 20 years ago, but many in people Thailand, the epicenter of the crisis, recall painful memories of living through it and lost everything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC