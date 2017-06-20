2 suspects nabbed in speed bust

2 suspects nabbed in speed bust

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Two suspects were arrested and over one million amphetamine pills and 2kg of crystal methamphetamine were seized by the Narcotic Suppression Bureau on Wednesday night. The suspects were identified as Phichet Hoethongphet, 32, and Phichit Saehoe, 21. Both of them are from Khirirat sub-district, Phopphra district, Tak province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,325 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC