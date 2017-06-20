2 suspects nabbed in speed bust

Two suspects were arrested and over one million amphetamine pills and 2kg of crystal methamphetamine were seized by the Narcotic Suppression Bureau on Wednesday night. The suspects were identified as Phichet Hoethongphet, 32, and Phichit Saehoe, 21. Both of them are from Khirirat sub-district, Phopphra district, Tak province.

