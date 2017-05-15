YouTuber killed in Thailand was in di...

YouTuber killed in Thailand was in difficult relationship

'I don't feel safe with Danny': YouTuber killed in Thai crash BROKE UP with father of her unborn baby months before she died and posted video sobbing about him A pregnant British YouTube star killed in a horrific moped crash had claimed she did not 'feel safe' around her boyfriend. Tragic Sophie Rose, 41, who found internet fame with videos breastfeeding her five-year-old son, was run over by a lorry after lover Danny Glass, the father of her unborn child, lost control of the scooter he was riding.

