Woman dies after being attacked by wild elephant in Chon Buri

A woman was killed when she was attacked by a wild elephant in the Nong Yai district of Chon Buri province on Wednesday night, police said. The victim was identified as Saithong Khamphranang, 58. Her son, Rung-aroon Thanomklang, told police that his mother was lighting a fire behind their house in Moo 4 village in Tambon Klong Plue when the elephant suddenly appeared and charged at her.

