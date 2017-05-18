Witness urged to drop charges in Mae ...

Witness urged to drop charges in Mae Hong Son underage sex scandal, says Boonyarit

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Nation

The mother of the teenage girl who reportedly provided sex service to a senior official as part of the Mae Hong Son forced prostitution ring had claimed that she was asked not to pursue charges against the accused official, Federation of Assistant District Chiefs of Thailand chairman Boonyarit Nipawanit said on Friday. Boonyarit said the Nonthaburi-based Tambon Ban Mai Administrative Organisation president would also request that the Department of Special Investigation to take up the investigation into the scandal to ensure justice for all sides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC