When innocents are attacked, the cause is lost

14 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The double bombing at a large department store in Pattani on Tuesday was an act of cowardice. Whoever the perpetrators were, they were intent on using the lives and safety of many innocent people as bargaining chips to achieve their goal.

