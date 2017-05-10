Vendor brutally killed for truck used...

Vendor brutally killed for truck used as car bomb

About 100 Islamic leaders in Pattani province pray for peace at the bombed Big C Supercentre in Muang district on Friday. YALA: A canvas vendor was battered, bruised, tied up and cruelly executed before his truck was stolen to be used as the bomb delivery system in the attack on a Big C store in Pattani on Tuesday.

