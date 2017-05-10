Unidentified man killed by train in S...

Unidentified man killed by train in Saraburi

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Police have yet to identify a pedestrian seen concentrating on his mobile phone before being killed by a train in Saraburi early on Monday. Police said the Ubon Ratchathani-Bangkok passenger train struck the man at 4.45am at a railway crossing in the community of Ban Oil 2 in Mueang district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,518 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC