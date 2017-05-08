UDD leaders face charges for masterminding disruption of 2009 Asean summit in Pattaya
Leaders of the red-shirt United Front of Democracy Against Dictatorship would face criminal charges in Chon Buri for masterminding disruption of the Asean summit back in 2009, even though they were not in Pattaya during the incident, Pattaya police said on Monday. Senior UDD figures such as Jatuporn Promphan, Nattawut Saikua, Veerapong Musikapong and Weng Tojirakarn were in Bangkok during the incident, which resulted in the international summit having to be cancelled.
