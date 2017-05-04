Ubon Ratchathani hit by flash floods,...

Ubon Ratchathani hit by flash floods, blackout after storm

A thunderstorm hit downtown Ubon Ratchathani on Thursday morning, unleashing rains and toppling power poles, causing flash flooding and power blackout. The storm lasted for about two hours and caused flooding some 30 centimetres deep on several roads in the downtown area of Muang district.

Chicago, IL

