Two more Nonthaburi men held in northern sex scandal
Two more men implicated in the Mae Hong Son underage-prostitution scandal appeared in court in the northern province on Thursday and were remanded in police custody for an initial detention period. Chatchai Poungpae, 54, a member of the Ban Mai Tambon Administrative Organisation in Nonthaburi's Bang Yai district, was arrested in Nonthaburi on Wednesday afternoon on a court-approved warrant, accused of buying sexual services from a girl under 18. Anuchat Doungchan, the driver for the same TAO's president, was taken into custody later the same day on a charge of helping procure underage girls for prostitution.
