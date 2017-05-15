Two men arrested and 2.2 million 'yaba' pills sezied
The Narcotics Suppression Bureau on Tuesday announced two men were arrested and 2.2 million "yaba" pills seized in Chumphon's Pathieu district on Saturday. Police alleged the men were arrested while driving a trailer truck used to transport cement powder to deliver the drugs to Songkhla province.
