Two Indian nationals recaptured after manhunt

Two male foreigners who escaped from Sakhu police station in Phuket's Thalang district on Saturday morning have been recaptured, police said. Pol Maj Gen Teerapol Thipcharoen, the Phuket police chief, said at a news conference on Sunday that the two -- identified as Raj Kumar and Sandeep Singh -- were re-arrested on Saturday night at the Otop market on Rat-uthit Road.

