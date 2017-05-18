Two Indian nationals recaptured after...

Two Indian nationals recaptured after manhunt

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Two male foreigners who escaped from Sakhu police station in Phuket's Thalang district on Saturday morning have been recaptured, police said. Pol Maj Gen Teerapol Thipcharoen, the Phuket police chief, said at a news conference on Sunday that the two -- identified as Raj Kumar and Sandeep Singh -- were re-arrested on Saturday night at the Otop market on Rat-uthit Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC