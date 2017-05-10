Two ex-cops caught with 1.2m meth pil...

Two ex-cops caught with 1.2m meth pills, 1 tonne of ganja

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau on Monday displays 1,100 bars of dried ganja, as well as methamphatamine pills, seized from a gang including two former policemen. Two former policemen have been arrested with his gang members while trafficking methamphetamine pills and dried marijuana to southern provinces, police said on Monday.

