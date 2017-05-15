Two Brits, Thai arrested for pirating...

Two Brits, Thai arrested for pirating EPL broadcasts

16 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The Department of Special Investigation has arrested two British men and a Thai woman for alleged illegal transmission of English Premier League football to viewers in countries in Asia and Europe. They are accused of causing damage worth more than 100 million baht to the holders of the broadcast rights.

Chicago, IL

